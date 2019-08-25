Chiropractor Charlotte NC

Chiropractor Charlotte NC: With hundreds of practitioners functioning in the region, choosing the very best chiropractor Charlotte NC is not easy. Are you ready to trust your own body in the hands of a person who doesn’t have any hint of what he/she is performing?

Dr. Tebby looks forward to assisting you and your loved ones overcome pain, distress, and achieve perfect health and well-being through optimal bodily and neurological function. Their non-toxic, drug-free, hands-on approach represents the ultimate in state of the art care – all of them serving the maximum goal of helping the individual feel better fast. If you are on the lookout for drug-free and non-surgical treatments for back pain, neck pain, muscular pain, whiplash from automobile accidents, sciatica, headaches, and sports injuries, you have come to the right place. Dr. Tebby and his team are famous for their continuous service in Charlotte, NC for at least 35 years using the state of the art tools and treatment methods. That is the reason why they are highly regarded as one of the best chiropractic care centers in the region. The practice provides safe, powerful, and nonsurgical treatments to a Vast Array of health issues such as:

. Herniated discs

. Carpal tunnel syndrome

. Degenerative joint conditions such as osteoarthritis and spinal stenosis

. Sciatica, arm pain, leg pain, and the Rest of the effects of nerve impingement

. Back and neck pain due to severe injuries or chronic conditions

. Whiplash from Automobile Accidents

. Sport injuries Your initial visit to the practice is very important. Here’s What you should expect in your first visit to the clinic:

. As soon as you enter the practice, you’ll have to fill some brief paperwork. The paperwork is important as it provides some basic info regarding yourself, your condition, and history. You should bring your insurance coverage since some insurance programs will have their own paperwork.

. Once the paperwork is finished, you will have a brief consultation with one of the doctors. They will discuss your conditions, health issues, and treatment modalities.

. Then, numerous medical tests will be performed so as to determine the problems affecting you and also to what extent.

. If your condition requires an x-ray, the doctor will direct you to the appropriate section. The x-ray is studied to assist you to acquire the most effective treatment strategy for your affliction.

. The patient is provided with his/her first day’s therapy after all the tests and tests are finished. The remedies may include spinal adjustments, soft tissue treatments, and physical treatments.

. If your condition doesn’t respond to chiropractic care, the clinic will refer you to the experts that can help you get rid of the status.

. Before leaving the practice, the individual gets instructions on how they should conduct him/herself at home. There may be sure actions or other treatments like ice/heat treatment they ought to run at home.

. You will be given another appointment at a date that’s convenient for both you and the practice. The team concentrates on excellence in care in any way times. That’s why they are considered as one of the best chiropractic care centers in the area. The center employs a wide range of therapeutic modalities to satisfy the requirements of the patients in the region. Here are a few of the most effective non-invasive therapeutic modalities practiced by them.

. Traction Therapy – Helps distract joints in order to facilitate proper alignment of the joints.

. Massage Therapy

. Physical Therapy

. Electric Muscle Stimulation

.Exercise

. Superficial Heat Therapy

. Exercise Therapy

. Diapulse

You’ll find our Charlotte NC chiropractor for a exceptionally affectionate, skilled, and knowledgeable practitioner with a real need to help patients in the region. Dr. Tebby was occupying in the area for at least 33 decades and assisted thousands of patients to improve their overall health and well-being. That is why the clinic is rated among the best chiropractic care facilities in Charlotte NC. Visit our clinic to find out if we’re a fantastic fit for your needs. We are delighted to diagnose your illness and explore all details of your care. Stop by our website to create a consultation right now – https://tebbyclinic.com.